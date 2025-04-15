Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Renasant were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Renasant by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Renasant

In related news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $48,103.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,757.92. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens upped their target price on Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Renasant Stock Up 1.0 %

RNST opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

