Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

RNST has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Renasant from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Renasant has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $48,103.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,757.92. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 7.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,522,000 after purchasing an additional 705,344 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 183.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 88,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 153,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

