Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 189,900 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Henry Schein worth $14,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. UBS Group reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.19. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.