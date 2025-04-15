Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $152.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.0536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

