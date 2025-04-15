Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after acquiring an additional 319,730 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $234.23 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.17 and a 200 day moving average of $242.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $651.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

