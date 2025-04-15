Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 123,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 759.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after acquiring an additional 86,329 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $246.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $244.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1671 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

