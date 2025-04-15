Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $47.09 Million Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 401,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,094,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.47% of TD SYNNEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $975,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,604 shares in the company, valued at $23,681,372. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,717,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,422.40. The trade was a 23.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,172 shares of company stock worth $4,000,861. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.45 and its 200 day moving average is $124.34. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

