Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 133,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Everest Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $352.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.00. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $320.00 and a one year high of $407.30.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Everest Group from $370.00 to $362.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Everest Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.