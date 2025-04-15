Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 510,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,986,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Veralto as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Veralto by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 729,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after acquiring an additional 222,076 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Veralto by 48.9% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.90.

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,030 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $83.87 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.