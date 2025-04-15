Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 504,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,919,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.56% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of ESGV opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.80. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2668 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

