Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $43.56 Million Investment in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 10.70% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMOP. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

