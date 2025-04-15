Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 642,446 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 642,446 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,993,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of CoStar Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 91.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,793 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 73,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 54,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Up 2.8 %

CSGP stock opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.80.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,534.40. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

