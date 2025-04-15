Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 548,505 THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 548,505 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,497,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of THOR Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.18. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $118.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on THO shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of THOR Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Baird R W downgraded THOR Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on THO

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.