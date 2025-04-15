Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 391,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,737,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.51% of Pinnacle Financial Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $131.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average is $112.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

In other news, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $304,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,711.65. This trade represents a 23.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 10,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,298,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,256. This represents a 11.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,350 shares of company stock worth $11,421,320. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

