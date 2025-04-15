Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Position Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $286.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.43.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.9 %

RL opened at $201.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.64 and its 200-day moving average is $227.81. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $289.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.