Q1 Earnings Forecast for TNGX Issued By HC Wainwright

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 million.

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.03. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,236.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,479.36. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,268 shares of company stock worth $72,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,174,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,077,000. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,000,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $12,360,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,279,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 592,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

