Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Short Interest Update

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Protector Forsikring ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PSKRF opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Protector Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.
About Protector Forsikring ASA
