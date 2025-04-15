Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Short Interest Update

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Protector Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PSKRF opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Protector Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

About Protector Forsikring ASA

Protector Forsikring ASA, operates as a non-life insurance company, provides various insurance products to the commercial and public sectors, and the grouped insurance schemes markets in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Finland. It operates in Commercial Lines of Business and Public Lines of Business segments.

