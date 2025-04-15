ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Trading 4.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.34. 1,823,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,597,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 767.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,556,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

