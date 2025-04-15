Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Consider – April 12th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, and Fortinet are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that specialize in developing and offering products and services designed to protect computer systems, networks, and data from cyber threats. These stocks are part of the broader technology sector and can be influential in the market as demand for advanced digital security measures grows in response to increasing online risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,590,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,202,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD stock traded up $9.29 on Friday, reaching $377.90. 3,378,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $380.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 740.99, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,295,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,601. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a PE ratio of 94.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $135.18 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,655,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370,264. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.41.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.73. 5,502,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,074,573. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09.

