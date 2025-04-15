Promising Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Now – April 14th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares in large, well-established companies known for their financial stability, reliable earnings, and strong market reputation. Often considered safe and preferable investments, these stocks typically pay steady dividends and are less volatile compared to smaller or emerging companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of Karman stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $31.13. 213,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,865. Karman has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $38.58.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.98. 7,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,407. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.83.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,833. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of FBGRX traded down $9.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.44.

