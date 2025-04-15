Prologis (PLD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prologis stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 629.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.