Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 686.92 ($9.06) and traded as high as GBX 708 ($9.34). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 700 ($9.23), with a volume of 347,077 shares traded.
Porvair Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 686.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 678.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £319.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.
Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Porvair had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Porvair plc will post 39.0358613 EPS for the current year.
Porvair Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Porvair
In related news, insider Ben Stocks sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.44), for a total value of £501,200 ($660,864.98). Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.
Porvair Company Profile
Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
