Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 686.92 ($9.06) and traded as high as GBX 708 ($9.34). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 700 ($9.23), with a volume of 347,077 shares traded.

Porvair Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 686.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 678.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £319.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

Porvair (LON:PRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Porvair had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Porvair plc will post 39.0358613 EPS for the current year.

Porvair Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Porvair

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a GBX 4.20 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.10. Porvair’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

In related news, insider Ben Stocks sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.44), for a total value of £501,200 ($660,864.98). Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

