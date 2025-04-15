Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 255240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.60 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pony AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PONY. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pony AI in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pony AI by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 100,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 27,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

