Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Polaris alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PII

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. Polaris has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $91.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 22.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Polaris by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 545.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.