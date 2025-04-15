Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Trading Down 24.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report) dropped 24.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). Approximately 185,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 468,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.59 ($0.09).

Pod Point Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Pod Point Group

Pod Point was founded in 2009. Driven by a belief that driving shouldn’t cost the earth, Pod Point is building the infrastructure needed to enable the mass adoption of electric vehicles and to make living with an EV easy and affordable for everyone. As at 30 October 2023 the company has shipped more than 222k charge points on its network in the UK and is an official charge point supplier for major car brands.

Pod Point works with a broad range of organisations and customers to offer home and commercial charging solutions.

