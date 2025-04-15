Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Trading Down 24.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report) dropped 24.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). Approximately 185,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 468,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.59 ($0.09).
Pod Point Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.
About Pod Point Group
Pod Point works with a broad range of organisations and customers to offer home and commercial charging solutions.
