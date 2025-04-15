Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the March 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Plus500 Stock Performance

PLSQF stock remained flat at $34.15 on Monday. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33.

Plus500 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.8213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Plus500’s payout ratio is currently 102.40%.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

