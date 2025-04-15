Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Up 208.3% in March

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of PHT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 56,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,158. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $8.04.
Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
