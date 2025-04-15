Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Up 208.3% in March

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PHT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 56,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,158. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 128,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

