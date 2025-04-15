Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.
Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance
Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $8.04.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
