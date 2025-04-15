PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,699,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in PDD by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,059,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,898,000 after purchasing an additional 341,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,685,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $94.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.91.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

