PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

