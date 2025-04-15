Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $28.50 to $32.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Pan American Silver traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 500737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pan American Silver by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

