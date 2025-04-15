Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $152.42 and last traded at $150.54, with a volume of 419911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Palomar Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. Equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $112,939.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,689.70. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $768,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,388 shares in the company, valued at $45,263,706.88. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,097 shares of company stock worth $3,415,422. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Palomar by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter valued at $1,711,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Palomar by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Palomar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,919,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

