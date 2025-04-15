Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Still a Buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.92 and last traded at $96.26. Approximately 39,482,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 71,574,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.95.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66. The company has a market capitalization of $227.64 billion, a PE ratio of 510.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,370.71. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

