Osmosis Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $154.53 million and $4.91 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis was first traded on June 18th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,270,226 coins and its circulating supply is 721,625,142 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official message board is forum.osmosis.zone. The Reddit community for Osmosis is https://reddit.com/r/osmosislab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

