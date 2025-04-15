Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 50180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
Orvana Minerals Stock Up 7.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$57.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96.
About Orvana Minerals
Orvana Minerals Corp is a Canadian mining and exploration company that is involved in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It operates in three segments: Orovalle, which is the key revenue generator; EMIPA, and Corporate. It owns and operates the underground gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carles Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orvana Minerals
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.