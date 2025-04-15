Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Up 0.3 %

ONVO stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 10,151.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Organovo will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

