Operose Advisors LLC Sells 55,360 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Operose Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 15.5% of Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Operose Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $45,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charis Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Dagco Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 191,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 111,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $122.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

