Operose Advisors LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $6,936,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,860,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,427,237,000 after buying an additional 700,415 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

