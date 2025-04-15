Operose Advisors LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.6% of Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock opened at $931.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $958.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $887.03. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,017.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

