Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in Corteva by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.27. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

