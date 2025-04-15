Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 712 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $521.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $382.04 and a 12 month high of $561.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.61.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total value of $939,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,200.66. The trade was a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total value of $395,391.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,043 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

