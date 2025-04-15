Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.57 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $46.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.36%.

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

