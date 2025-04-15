Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 39.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $3,216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,093,000 after buying an additional 90,933 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.99. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.64%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

