OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
OneMedNet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ONMD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. 24,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,524. OneMedNet has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.
OneMedNet Company Profile
