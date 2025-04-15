Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

