Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Olympus Stock Up 0.4 %
OLYMY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.49. 189,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,507. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. Olympus has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $19.69.
Olympus Company Profile
