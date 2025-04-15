NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $9,356.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9,356.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get NVR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,255.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR has a 1-year low of $6,562.85 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7,252.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,274.97.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Equities analysts predict that NVR will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $49,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Free Report

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.