nVent Electric (NVT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT):

4/14/2025 – nVent Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – nVent Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – nVent Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – nVent Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – nVent Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $86.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – nVent Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2025 – nVent Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – nVent Electric was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/17/2025 – nVent Electric was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2025 – nVent Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. 1,662,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,894,000 after buying an additional 29,794 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,520,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 108,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 151,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

