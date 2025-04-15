Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 570.6% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NVZMY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.02. 37,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,741. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.47. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $52.96 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.3758 dividend. This is an increase from Novozymes A/S’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.