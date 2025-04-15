NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) Major Shareholder Buys $15,520.46 in Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 25,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $15,520.46. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 730,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,727.10. This trade represents a 3.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Poplar Point Capital Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 70,685 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $45,945.25.

On Monday, January 27th, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 31,703 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.07.

On Thursday, February 20th, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 1,836 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $1,156.68.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 3,222 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,126.52.

On Monday, February 3rd, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 2,597 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662.08.

On Friday, March 7th, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 102 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $56.10.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 4,000 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $2,320.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 385 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $234.85.

On Friday, March 14th, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 25,511 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $16,071.93.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 11,837 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $7,338.94.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 176,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,552. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

